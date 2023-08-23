Jonesboro City Council to discuss meeting procedures at September retreat

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council discussed changes to its meeting procedures during its Aug. 7 work session and Aug. 14 regular meeting but will now tackle the issue at a Sept. 21 retreat.

Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick brought the topic to the City Council to discuss rule changes for calling any formal meeting to reflect procedures set by the Georgia Municipal Association.

