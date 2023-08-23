Jonesboro City Council to discuss meeting procedures at September retreat

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council discussed changes to its meeting procedures during its Aug. 7 work session and Aug. 14 regular meeting but will now tackle the issue at a Sept. 21 retreat.
Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick brought the topic to the City Council to discuss rule changes for calling any formal meeting to reflect procedures set by the Georgia Municipal Association.
Messick said at the Aug. 14 meeting that council members should be given a 24-hour notice of called meetings and a quorum be present if legislation is considered.
There was also discussion about town hall meetings and whether a quorum would be required for those meetings.
Also in September, the council will discuss changes to rules and procedures for elected officials.
The topic was discussed Aug. 7 and 14 but the council was advised by the city attorney that two of the four changes would require amendments to the city’s charter.
Those two changes include:
— “Council may speak with any staff member concerning city business. Council will respect the time of all staff by requesting meetings in advance and allowing staff time to prepare.”
— “To encourage better communication, council will be made aware of all staff meetings and afford the opportunity to attend. Council will refrain from comment during meetings but may schedule a time to discuss any concerns with the city manager or staff for clarity on any item discussed.”
The two changes that don’t require amendments to the city charter were approved at the Aug. 7 work session:
— “For further transparency in government, the city manager shall answer all questions asked of him/her by the mayor or council members concerning city employees on all matters concerning daily operations.”
— “No City Council member or mayor or city manager may request information be held from each other. All shall be allowed access to city business as law allows.”
In the Aug. 7 meeting, Mayor Donya Sartor said each of the changes directly conflicts with procedures and policies established in 2019 and she didn’t want staff subjected to what the new rules imply.
Messick said the items are coming from good judgment and are not meant to be an attack on staff.
“These items are important,” she said. “They are important for our staff to know that they can come to council. They’re important for council to know that they are understood. In order for us to make decisions or policies we have to have clarity on what’s going on.”
