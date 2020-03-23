Jonesboro City Council to hold special called meeting by teleconference Tuesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

JONESBORO—The Jonesboro City Council will hold a special called meeting by teleconference on Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. The conference is necessary because city officials are not able to gather in chambers in person due to the COVID-19 emergency.
City Manager Ricky Clark said the teleconference will use Zoom, which citizens can either join via the website or app or dial into by telephone. Citizens will only be able to watch and/or listen, not speak, during the meeting, Clark said. If you watch the meeting live online, be sure to keep your video and audio buttons turned off.
To watch the meeting, you will need to go to https://zoom.us/signup to get a free Zoom account.
Here's how to attend the virtual City Council meeting:
Computer, Tablet or Smartphone:
Meeting ID: 947 292 052
Note: You may have to download the free Zoom app
From a Mobile Phone
Dial +13126266799,,947292052# US (Chicago)
+19292056099,,947292052# US (New York)
From a Landline Phone
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
If you miss the live meeting or have trouble joining it, the recording will be posted within 72 hours of the meeting, Clark said.
Clark and Clayton County Fire Chief Landry Merkison will give updates on the situation and what the city and county Office of Emergency Management are doing to address the health emergency.
On the agenda are two ordinances that Clark says will go into effect immediately upon passage. These ordinances largely dovetail with Gov. Brian Kemp's emergency order shuttering restaurants and bars statewide as of noon Tuesday.
One ordinance will impose social distancing of 6 feet between people. It also orders that any person who shows "symptoms recognized by the CDC as indicators of COVID-19" not to enter "public buildings, restaurants, shops, public transportation facilities" and all other public areas inside the City of Jonesboro. It also recommends that the person "should seek medical attention and follow the directions of their Primary Care Physician until given the clearance to return to public interaction."
The ordinance also will shut down "all indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment facilities" immediately until the state of emergency is lifted or amended.
In addition, "All eating establishments, bar and nightclubs within the City shall be immediately closed to in-person dining, consumption of alcohol, or entertainment until the expiration of this Resolution and shall cease all indoor service and shall, instead, provide only delivery, take-out or drive through services."
The ordinance makes exceptions for "cafeterias located within medical, industrial, government or other such production facilities that are performing essential functions that are necessary to promote health, welfare and vital resources in the City of Jonesboro. These facilities are strongly encouraged to stagger meal times, limit use as much as feasible to achieve social distancing, and to thoroughly follow CDC protocols of cleaning."
Houses of worship "shall strive for density reduction in all services, whether scheduled or based upon a life event such as a funeral or baptism, and wherever practical shall practice social distancing. Houses of worship are further encouraged to use social media or other video outlets to broadcast worship services. Funeral homes shall likewise strive for density reduction in all activities and shall ensure vehicles used to transport families shall be thoroughly cleaned between uses in accordance with CDC guidelines. Graveside services of 10 or less participants are highly encouraged."
"Physical distancing is the most effective manner of stopping the spread of this emergency," the ordinance continues. "To the extent feasible, it is in the best interest of citizens of Jonesboro to not gather in crowds of 10 or more in any location. It is further highly encouraged that all citizens of the City of Jonesboro limit travel as much as possible."
The other ordinance would ensure that full-time city employees will get 80 hours of paid leave should they or a family member develop COVID-19. Part-time employees would be eligible for 20 hours' paid leave.
