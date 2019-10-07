JONESBORO—The Jonesboro City Council voted ((())) $276,466.59 in new body and dash cameras for the Jonesboro Police Department at its Monday meeting.
The city would lease/finance the amount from SunTrust at 2.45% annual percentage rate over 60 months, according to terms included in the council agenda packet.
In May, the department had put in a request to replace both the body cameras that patrol officers wear and dash cameras mounted in patrol cars.
In a memo to Mayor Joy B. Day, City Manager Ricky L. Clark, Jr. and council members, Police Chief Clifford Kelker called the need "dire", adding, "The recent officer-involved shooting revealed the major problems with our current cameras. We had 3 cars and 4 officers involved in a high-speed chase and shootout with a suicidal murderer. There was only one body camera that captured any footage of the event."
The Sept. 16 incident involved a Henry County suspect on the run after fatally shooting two people in McDonough and engaging in a running gun battle with Jonesboro Police in the area of Fayetteville Road and Tara Boulevard. Officers finally caught up with the suspect, who was dead, on Sunnydale Lane off Stockbridge Road.
Kelker explained that all the camera systems are so out of date, they can't run the current software and the cameras themselves are obsolete and can't be serviced. Even worse, "Several of the body cameras and the dash cameras do not work and cannot be fixed."
Already, Kelker said, the police department has laid out $5,675.15 on dashcam system repairs "with no success."
"The cost to repair the system and prevent the department from being in this situation in the future requires an extensive amount of funds," Kelker wrote. "We must buy a new system that works for our department. Camera systems are a necessary part of law enforcement expenses that must be budgeted on a continuous basis."
Kelker said the department sought quotes from three vendors: Blueline, Axon and Getac. Of the three, according to Kelker, "Blueline would not present the quote or bid in writing when requested due to their system not meeting our needs for storage of the video evidence."
Both Axon and Getac offer full-service maintenance plans and would replace the equipment twice over a five-year period. Kelker said command staff preferred Getac because its system works "without heavy dependence on a laptop or tablet" and "is $40,000 cheaper than Axon."
The price Axon quoted includes 22 body cams, chargers, mounts, Bluetooth trigger boxes, vehicle docks and related accessories, as well as setup, on-site training and the biggest expense--cloud storage for all that footage.