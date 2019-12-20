JONESBORO—Mayor Joy B. Day, along with returning councilman Ed Wise and newcomers Tracey Messick and Dr. Donya Sartor, were sworn into office in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church Dec. 19.
This was the city's first inaugural event, presided over by Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks Malone and featuring the Jonesboro High School Marching Cardinals, under the direction of Lynel Goodwin and fresh from their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade appearance in New York.
Day, who will begin her sixth term as mayor in 2020, quoted Proverbs 19:21, adding, "A special appreciation for First Baptist Church for this beautiful facility and for their ongoing support of city efforts and programs. You have no idea what goes on behind the scenes with the church and the city and just all the support that they've given us."
"Most of you know that I'm still a farm girl at heart," Joy said. "I'm a small-town girl and I'm proud of it," adding, "Let's look ahead to a city of fairness and hope and prosperity for everyone, not just a selected few. A city that holds inclusion and equity as one of its guiding principles. A city where the streets are safe and beautiful to behold. A city that attracts and retains businesses and citizens, where people want to give back to their neighbors and contribute to the betterment of society."
Day told the crowd that the city is growing, with four new restaurants coming and a fifth about to hold a grand reopening. She pointed to a 49-home development on McDonough Street and a boutique hotel and conference center slated for the historic district, as well as an independent-living development for seniors that is "in serious discussion" as evidence of the city's growth.
While juggling those changes, along with new federal and state regulations and balancing the budget, "our citizens must remain our most important focus," Joy said. "Quality of life in Jonesboro remains my greatest commitment as your mayor."
Day drew chuckles with a home-cooking analogy: "Cultivating a good city is kinda like making potato salad. Everyone has an idea of what should go into potato salad. Too much pickle spoils the taste, some people don't like onion and some don't like celery. One thing we all agree on is that we need some kind of salad for the picnic."
Joy urged everyone present "to work together and trust each other" for the good of the city by reaching out to other cities to see how they do things.
"Concerns about inequalities reminds us what we have always felt. A city works best when it works and includes all of its residents."
To accomplish that ideal, Day said, she listed several priorities:
• Improve safety and reduce crime
• Create a more vibrant downtown and other gathering places for citizens and visitors
• Maintain fiscal stability through efficiency and professional management
• Cultivate public trust through open and honest government
• Continue to restore and maintain neighborhoods
• Improve roads, sidewalks and other infrastructure needs
• Create cultural, social and wellness opportunities for youth, families and seniors
Day asked citizens for prayers, patience, "enthusiastic participation" and perseverance and said she is happy to talk with anybody about their ideas to improve the city.
Day quoted football coach Vince Lombardi: "People who work together will win, whether it be against complex football defenses or in the problems of modern society."
She also talked about St. Paul converting many people to Christianity in Thessalonika, saying his instructions to new converts "are so applicable to our everyday lives. We can take one verse and apply it to our city, 1 Thessalonians 5:11. 'Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, as in fact you are doing.' As we work together and hold each other accountable we can create a Jonesboro that gives an opportunity for everyone. Let's work together. Thank you so much and God bless you all."
Also on hand were Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon, who won reelection to her post; Jonesboro Councilmembers Pat Sebo, Bobby Lester; outgoing Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Alfred Dixon; Jonesboro City Manager Ricky L. Clark, Jr.; Clayton County Commission Vice-Chair Felicia Franklin Warner; and First Baptist Church Pastor Mel Blackaby.