JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro’s government facilities and administrative offices will remain closed to employees and residents until June 1 when the city’s state of emergency expires.
City employees have been working remotely since April, while continuing to offer city services. City Manager Ricky Clark said while there have been some challenges, he has not seen a decrease in proficiency.
“We’re running at 100%, and it’s running smoothly,” he said. “Our staff has done an amazing job to ensure our citizens have been served.”
Mayor Joy Day and the City Council opted to hold off reopening to allow for monitoring of COVID-19 cases as the county begins to reopen.
When places do begin to reopen, Clark said all city employees will be required to wear a mask at all times. Citizens must also wear a mask before entering a city building. Additionally, the city will not accept cash payments until further notice to avoid any possible contamination. Plexiglass screens will also be installed where necessary to protect the public and employees.
Councilwoman Donay Sartor suggested that when employees begin to return to offices, they do so on staggered schedules and to the “greatest extent possible” continue to work remotely through June.
The Jonesboro City Council will revisit the state of emergency, either by reinstating or allowing it to expire, during their next work session meeting on June 1 at 6 p.m.
For more information or see meeting agendas, visit www.jonesboroga.com.
