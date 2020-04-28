JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro’s Municipal Court is granting amnesty for those facing charges.
“This is a perfect time for people who want to take care of their fines, but can't afford the additional fees,” said Kelli Duffy, court administrator.
For those with non-mandatory charges, the court will waive the $150 Failure To Appear fee and withdraw the driver’s license suspension. Fines must be paid in full to close the case.
Those facing mandatory charges will also have their Failure To Appear fee forgiven and license suspension withdrawn. Additionally, the warrant will be removed and a new court date given. Those wishing to take advantage of the amnesty opportunity must make a good faith payment of $50, which will go toward the fine.
To take part, call 1-877-915-0059 or email jonesborocitycourt@jonesboroga.com. Payments can also be mailed to Jonesboro Municipal Court, 170 South Main St. in Jonesboro.
Deadline to participate in June 5.
