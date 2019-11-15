JONESBORO—Downtown Jonesboro has a new parking district, and drivers will need to learn some new rules.
The council passed the measure on the consent agenda at its Nov. 11 meeting.
City Manager Ricky L. Clark, Jr. noted the change was necessary: "With the construction along Broad Street and the limited parking on Main Street, we find it in our best interest to regulate the parallel parking in front of our businesses. Of course, upon completion of Broad Street, we will be able to utilize the parking behind the Central Business District."
The "Downtown Parking District" covers on-street parking on both sides of South Main Street between West Mill and Church.
Under the new rules, parking is limited to two hours between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Moving to another space to extend one's parking time is not allowed.
Anyone who breaks the new law will be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 for a second offense. Those who overstay the two-hour period for a third time within a year will be fined $300 and have their vehicle towed away, with recovery costs at their own expense.
The new rules do not apply to the public parking lots at 114 Broad St. and 138 W. Mill St., which are also open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
The new rules "shall not relieve any person from the duty to comply with other, more restrictive, regulations in this Article and state law governing the stopping, standing, or parking of vehicles in specified places or at specified times."