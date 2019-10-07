Jonesboro father saves toddler from dog attack

JONESBORO—A Jonesboro father is recovering after stepping in between his three-year-old daughter and a pair of large dogs that charged her Sunday morning.
Clayton County Police responded to the scene in the 8100 block of Flamingo Drive around 10:35 a.m., where they found the man had been bitten multiple times on his legs.
The man, who was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, said he jumped in front of the dogs and neighbors snatched up the child, who was unharmed.
The dogs' owner arrived and got the animals under control but Clayton County Animal Control took them into custody and wrote several citations for the owner.
CCPD did not release the names of the parties involved, citing an ongoing investigation.