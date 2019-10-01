JONESBORO — A recent Jonesboro High School student has earned a scholarship to help fund his education.
Micah Boyd, who is studying design architecture at Clark Atlanta University, earned a $2,500 scholarship from Delta Community Credit Union for students attending a historically black college or university.
Boyd, also an accomplished artist, said “creating art can be healing for people coping with depression and other emotional trauma. I’d like to use my talents and skills to help others.”
Delta Community is awarding a total of $10,000 to four scholarship winners attending HBCUs. Recipients are chosen based on entries in a contest carried out on a local Atlanta radio station.