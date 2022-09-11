JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School’s new gym floor has been named in honor of brothers Harry and Toney Douglas.
The siblings are co-founders of The Douglas Brothers Foundation and Jonesboro High alumni. The foundation supports a number of initiatives in Clayton County including school supply drives, community outreach, camps, sports programs and college tours.
The Board of Education unanimously approved the name on Sept. 6. The issue was tabled in June to get permission from the brothers to use their name.
“These brothers and their foundation have given back to this community unbelievably from back to school supplies, shoes and the different things they’ve done,” said Board of Education member Mary Baker in June. “This is something I’ve wanted for a long time. They’re giving back to us; I think it’s only right that we recognize them for what they’ve done and they make us proud.”
Board Chair Jessie Goree said the honor is something that should have been bestowed a long time ago.
“They do so much for our county,” she said.
The brothers have made a name for themselves beyond their philanthropic endeavors as they have both been successful in sports as well.
Harry Douglas played football at the University of Louisville before he joined the Atlanta Falcons and later the Tennessee Titans. He currently serves as an ESPN analyst and College Game Day host for the network.
Toney Douglas played basketball at Auburn University and Florida State University. He went on to play professionally for the New York Knicks and several other teams including the Houston Rockets and Miami Heat. He currently plays on the Hopoel Eilat Basketball Team in Israel.
