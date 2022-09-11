091422_CND_GymFloor.jpg

The gym floor at Jonesboro High School has been named in honor of alumni Harry and Toney Douglas.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School’s new gym floor has been named in honor of brothers Harry and Toney Douglas.

The siblings are co-founders of The Douglas Brothers Foundation and Jonesboro High alumni. The foundation supports a number of initiatives in Clayton County including school supply drives, community outreach, camps, sports programs and college tours.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.