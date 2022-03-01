JONESBORO — An investigation is underway at Jonesboro High School after a student brought a gun to school and the weapon fired on Feb 28.
School district officials said in a statement the school day was disrupted when the firearm discharged.
“No students or employees were injured as a result,” officials said.
Officials said school leadership and the district followed stabled protocols to ensure the safety of students and staff at the school.
“District and school administrators will follow the appropriate recourse for handling this matter in alignment with Clayton County Public Schools Student Handbook and Code of Conduct.”
Officials said no other information will be provided.
