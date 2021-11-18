JONESBORO — Jonesboro will host the city’s 27th Annual Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting.
The event will be held on Dec. 4. The parade will begin at 5 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at Lee Street Park.
There will be Christmas music, Santa’s mailbox, food and craft vendors, photos with Santa, fire pits and s’mores along with hot cocoa and donuts.
Residents wishing to watch the parade should line up along Main Street.
Those who would like to enter a float in the parade or vendor at the park should contact City Hall at 770-478-3800.
