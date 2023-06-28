Jonesboro’s Independence Day Celebration is scheduled Saturday, July 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Lee Street Park.
It’s also part of the city of Jonesboro’s Summer Concert Series and will feature The Sensational Sounds of Motown.
♦ The City of Morrow is holding a FreedomFest July 1 from 4 p.m. to midnight at The District at Southlake Mall. The event will feature Journey tribute band Departure, water slide, kids zone, food, and fireworks.
♦ Clayton County Commissioner Dr. Alieka Anderson, in partnership with Christian Life Center Worldwide, will present a Community Fest, Saturday, July 1 from noon to 9 p.m. at 6337 Ga. Highway 42, Rex. There will be live entertainment, fun zone, food trucks and vendors, panels, and fireworks. Register at clcfest.eventbrite.com.
♦ On July 2 from 4 p.m. to midnight, the city of Morrow will hold Night Market in Morrow at The District. There will be music, local produce, international foods, kids zone, and artisan crafts.
