Jonesboro kicks off holiday season with annual Scarecrow Contest

JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro’s annual Scarecrow Decorating Contest is afoot.
The contest is open to all families, businesses, clubs and organizations in Clayton County.
City officials are encouraging creativity and imagination suggesting the depiction of your favorite fairytale, animal, fantasy figure, movie or television character or historical person. No political, religious, off-color or profane displays will be allowed.
Entry forms are due by Oct. 1. Installation must be erected by Oct. 11 and remain until Nov. 12. All scarecrows must be removed by Nov. 15.
Installations will be placed in the plant beds along Main Street and must be no larger than 8 feet in height and 4 feet in width. They should be build to withstand wind and rain and able to stand.
Judging will take place between Oct. 18-22 and a winner will be announced at the Nov. 1 City Council meeting. The first place winner will receive a $100 gift card, and participation certificates will be awarded.
For more information or to obtain a contest entry form, visit www.jonesboroga.com.
