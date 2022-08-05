JONESBORO — Kissberg Construction of Stone Mountain has been awarded the contract to demolish the Jonesboro Library and human resources building on Smith Street in Jonesboro.
The cost to raze the buildings — $95,000 — will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds as will the $40 million needed to construct the new facility.
The removal of the buildings is the first step in the county’s plan to build a new administration building. The three-story 85,000-square-foot facility will sit on the corner of Lee Street and Smith Street facing Lee Street Park and the city of Jonesboro’s new City Center.
The new building will include a 300-seat, two-story auditorium, executive session board room and communications office, financial and human resources offices, COO suite, and offices for administration, commissioners officers and legal.
The Board of Commissioners approved the new building’s location in November 2021.
EDsmart’s examination of data from the Education Department’s College Scorecard compiles schools where women out-earn men after graduation. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.