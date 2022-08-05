081022_CND_Demolish
The Jonesboro library branch and human resources buildings will be demolished to make way for the county's new admin building.

 Staff Photo: Heather Middleton

JONESBORO — Kissberg Construction of Stone Mountain has been awarded the contract to demolish the Jonesboro Library and human resources building on Smith Street in Jonesboro.

The cost to raze the buildings — $95,000 — will be paid for using Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds as will the $40 million needed to construct the new facility.

