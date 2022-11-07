JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Library has been razed.
The county announced the start of the tear down on Nov. 2. By the end of the day the building that had stood since 1964 was gone. The Human Resources building next to the library space is slated for demolition in the next few weeks.
The empty space remaining will be used to construct the county’s new administration building. The location was first proposed by county officials to the Board of Commissioners last October. Despite objections by commissioners, they approved the Smith Street location without discussion during the Nov. 2, 2021 meeting. Commissioner Felicia Franklin cast the only dissenting vote.
The new three-story, 85,000-square-foot facility will be built at the corner of Lee Street and Smith Street. The building’s entrance will face Lee Street Park and the newly completed Jonesboro City Center.
Plans for the new $40-million administration building include a 300-seat, two-story auditorium, executive session board room and communications office, financial and human resources offices, COO suite, and offices for administration, commissioners officers and legal. The project will be paid for with Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax funds.
The Jonesboro Library was closed in December 2020 due to what county officials said were “maintenance and structural issues.” According to the resolution approving the location, the building was closed due to HVAC and roofing problems as well as non-compliant ADA restrooms. The “cost of renovating the Jonesboro Library outweighs the benefit of relocating the administration building within the city limits.”
County officials and the BOC have discussed the possibility of creating a library space on the first floor of the new facility.
Chief Operating Officer Detrick Stanford noted in a release from the county, officials, at the direction of the BOC, are conducting their “due diligence” to find a new library site.
However, a “funding source and timeline have not been determined at this time,” Stanford said.