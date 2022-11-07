110922_CND_JboroLibrary.jpg

The Jonesboro Library has been razed to make way for the new Clayton County administration building.

 Special Photo

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Library has been razed.

The county announced the start of the tear down on Nov. 2. By the end of the day the building that had stood since 1964 was gone. The Human Resources building next to the library space is slated for demolition in the next few weeks.

