JONESBORO — To the layman’s eye a recognizable layout is taking shape at the Broad Street Plaza project site in the city’s historic district.
Concrete is poured in the seating and pavilion areas, steel structures have been attached to the back of the old fire house to support a roof to provide shade for visitors.
The fire house, too, is getting a makeover. It will be home to the Atlanta Breakfast Club restaurant offering brunch, lunch and dinner as well as a microbrewery. New roll up doors have been added to the back of the building to mimic the originals in the front.
Nearly all of the original Broad Street asphalt has been pulled up to allow for utility burial. When finished it will be lined with pavers, trees and flowers.
The whole project is years in the making. The price tag is about $8.5 million with funding coming from several sources like SPLOST monies and grants.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark said the project is moving along despite some shipping delays to due to the coronavirus pandemic. He said the city is still focusing on moving forward to give residents “quality amenities in the heart of the downtown district.”
Mayor Joy Day echoed Clark.
“We haven’t lost our drive or vision, and we’re thinking about what are citizens are going to want when we can all come back together,” she said. “Brighter days are ahead. I’m looking forward to seeing all our citizens enjoying the space.”
The Broad Street Plaza project is expected to be completed at the end of August.
Clark said the new development has helped to created a ripple effect, attracting new businesses to the city such as new restaurants and a grocery store.
New Mexican restaurant
The Ferguson Law Firm building on Main Street is in the midst of a full-scale renovation. It will soon become a three-story Mexican restaurant.
Slutty Vegan restaurant
The Slutty Vegan ATL restaurant is opening its newest location on N. McDonough Street. The popular Atlanta vegan and vegetarian restaurant is expected to open before summer begins, according to owner Pinky Cole.
“We’re excited about Jonesboro,” Cole said. “It’s going to be the next hotspot.”
Cole said while she’s modernizing the interior of the new location, the exterior will retain its historic home feel. She said the house will give customers a feeling of being at home while enjoying a meal and drink.
“It’s going to be an oasis, and we’re going to have a crazy big grand opening,” Cole said.
Lidl grocery store
Lidl is building a supermarket on Tara Boulevard next to the new CVS location in Jonesboro. The city announced the new store in November. Lidl has not announced an opening date, but city leaders have said it could be sometime this year.
Lidl is a grocery store that first opened in Germany in 1973. The store offers baked goods, produce and meat and poultry.
“We are certain that all of you will enjoy this beautiful site and the wonderful offerings it will bring,” Jonesboro officials said in a Facebook post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.