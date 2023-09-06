Jonesboro man a suspect in homicide after stabbing rampage

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department said a Jonesboro man is a prime suspect in a homicide after he went on a stabbing rampage on Aug. 30.
Lloyd Lee Brown Jr., 31, of 2031 Spivey Village Trail, Jonesboro, is in the Clayton County Jail on multiple charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 27 via Zoom in Clayton County Magistrate Court.
According to Clayton County Jail records, he faces the following charges — aggravated assault, motor vehicle hijacking, possession of a weapon during a crime, simple assault, terroristic threats and acts, second degree criminal damage, and probation violation.
According to a Sept. 5 CCPD press release, on Aug. 30 at about 11:40 p.m., officers were in the 7900th block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro investigating an incident where the suspect was carrying a wooden 2x4 and threw it at the victim as they drove away.
While attempting to find the suspect, dispatch received a call just down the road in the 7800 block of North Main Street, Jonesboro, that a person had been stabbed and that the suspect was actively attempting to stab others at the location.
Upon arrival, a Clayton County officer encountered Brown, who was still holding a knife in his hand. Brown was held at gunpoint, ordered to the ground and taken into custody without incident.
The Clayton County Police Department said preliminary investigation indicates the victim was sitting in his vehicle when Brown approached the vehicle, produced a knife, and began stabbing the victim through the window. Brown then opened the door and continued to stab the victim.
After stabbing the victim, Brown turned his attention toward a vehicle in close proximity that was occupied by four people and attempted to enter their car.
All occupants exited the vehicle and ran away as Brown followed them while wielding the knife.
On Aug. 31 at 5:40 a.m., officers responded to the parking lot of a business in the 7800th block of North Main Street in reference to an injured deceased person.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a black male who had been stabbed multiple times and the death has been ruled a homicide.
Upon investigating, it was discovered that prior to the aforementioned incidents, Brown was in the company of the deceased male. Brown is being considered to be the prime suspect in that case as well.
The CCPS said detectives are still working to determine the motive for all incidents and the murder investigation is active and ongoing.
