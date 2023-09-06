Jonesboro man a suspect in homicide after stabbing rampage

Lloyd Lee Brown Jr.

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department said a Jonesboro man is a prime suspect in a homicide after he went on a stabbing rampage on Aug. 30.

Lloyd Lee Brown Jr., 31, of 2031 Spivey Village Trail, Jonesboro, is in the Clayton County Jail on multiple charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled Sept. 27 via Zoom in Clayton County Magistrate Court.

