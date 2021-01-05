ATLANTA – A warrant has been issued for a Jonesboro man wanted in connection with insurance fraud and forgery in Clayton County.
Travis Lee Randle, 39, is wanted by the Georgia Insurance Commission for allegedly filing a false insurance claim for water damage.
“Working with Clayton County authorities, our investigators discovered that Mr. Randle initiated a policy with Lemonade Insurance Company on June 11, 2020,” said Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King. “Mr. Randle claimed the water damage impacted a Rolex watch, a television and some clothing. He submitted a fictitious receipt from a jewelry store to gain money from Lemonade Insurance Company.”
The claim was denied due to the fictitious receipt. On Dec. 22, 2020, the arrest warrants were issued by a Clayton County judge.
