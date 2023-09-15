Jonesboro mayor accused of pulling gun on police officer

JONESBORO — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is under investigation after being accused of pulling a gun on a city police lieutenant in late August.
On Aug. 30, a Jonesboro Police Department lieutenant reported the Aug. 29 incident to Police Chief Tommy Henderson, who then requested an investigation from the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 5. The next day, District Attorney Tasha Mosley requested the GBI investigate the incident as an impartial third party.
In a Sept. 14 interview, Sartor said she did have the gun out in his presence and transferred it from a drawer to her purse but did not pull it on him.
“It was not pulled on him,” she said. “I keep my firearm in my drawer. Me having a firearm is not criminal. I didn’t violate any law or current statute in the charter. If there was any law, I would have been arrested by now.”
She also added that he was back in her office two times after that and they worked together after the incident.
“It’s impossible for me to believe he felt unsafe if he turned around and came back two times,” she said.
In the letter submitted to Henderson, the lieutenant wrote that Sartor pointed the gun in his direction.
“This unexpected and unsettling action left me feeling assaulted and in fear for my personal safety,” he wrote. “There was absolutely no need to touch, point to, motion to, or retrieve a loaded firearm in my presence during this meeting in her office. The handling of a firearm in my presence was completely unwarranted.”
The lieutenant also wrote that Sartor has openly expressed her intent to fire him because he brought issues of administrative policy, criminal liability, and public integrity to her attention and that her behavior has created a hostile work environment.
He also noted that her having a loaded firearm at Jonesboro City Center was a violation of city ordinance as only POST-certified law enforcement officers are permitted to carry weapons in the building.
“She is unsafe and a threat to the safety and security of myself, the city of Jonesboro, personnel at every level, and members of the public,” the officer wrote.
As a result of the alleged incident, Sartor was banned from City Center by Henderson but in its meeting on Sept. 11, the City Council voted to allow her to have limited access to City Center.
On Sept. 12, a Clayton County Superior Court judge rescinded that order and allowed Sartor to come back to City Center.
During the Sept. 11 meeting, Sartor attended virtually.
“I am not in agreement with this,” Sartor said Monday during the meeting. “I’m an elected official — a constitutional officer just like the rest of you all. I do not feel like the first directive given by our police chief was governed by any given statute or law and I don’t feel like this as well.”
Sartor has a hearing Sept. 29 in Superior Court.
“A police chief has no power and authority to render all my city personal property as well as ban me from the city,” Sartor said. “Everyone knows that. He has not have the power to do that regardless of the allegations.”
Also during the Sept. 11 meeting, City Council unanimously approved to appoint attorney Tracy Lawson to conduct an independent administrative investigation into the allegations raised against Sartor.
“I’m describing it as a coup,” Sartor said. “They're attempting to basically just unseat me without offering me due process and protocol.”
In June, the majority of the City Council filed an ethics complaint against Sartor.
In that complaint, Sartor was accused of behavior unbecoming an elected official, abuse of authority, and misuse of City personnel and resources.
However, the complaint couldn’t move forward because the City doesn’t have an Ethics Board.
In the Sept. 11 meeting, two Ethics Board members were approved — Bobby Wiggins (the City Council’s appointment) and Asjah Miller (Sartor’s appointment). Wiggins and Miller now must appoint a third member — who must be an attorney who either lives in or has a practice in Jonesboro.
Sartor — who was elected as Jonesboro’s first Black mayor in a March special election — said all the allegations are politically and racially motivated.
“They’re all politically motivated,” she said. “I have not been allowed to govern without incident, without them trying to defame my character, harass me or intimidate me and this is just another way for them of them utilizing staff to do that…I believe that because I am the first African-American to sit in this seat certain people are not happy and this is what they are resorting to. They can’t find any substance so then they begin to create things.”
Three candidates will be running for Jonesboro mayor in the Nov. 7 municipal election — Sartor, former Jonesboro City Council member Pat G. Sebo-Hand, and Arlene Ruffin Charles.
