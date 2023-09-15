Jonesboro mayor accused of pulling gun on police officer

Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is under investigation after being accused of pulling a gun on a city police lieutenant in late August.

JONESBORO — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is under investigation after being accused of pulling a gun on a city police lieutenant in late August.

On Aug. 30, a Jonesboro Police Department lieutenant reported the Aug. 29 incident to Police Chief Tommy Henderson, who then requested an investigation from the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 5. The next day, District Attorney Tasha Mosley requested the GBI investigate the incident as an impartial third party.

