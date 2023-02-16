JONESBORO — A forum featuring candidates for Jonesboro mayor and city council is planned for Feb. 22.
The event will be hosted by Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Jonesboro City Center, 1859 City Center Way.
Mayoral candidates
• Donya Sartor
• Pat Sebo-Hand
City Council candidates
• Arlene Charles
• Alfred Dixon
• Don Dixon
The special election to fill the open seats will be held March 21.
For more information, call city hall at 770-478-3800.
