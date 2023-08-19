JONESBORO — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is facing several ethics complaints that were filed in June by the majority of the City Council.

According to the June 12 complaint filed by council members Tracey Messick (who is also mayor pro tem), Don Dixon, Bobby Lester, Billy Powell and Ed Wise, Sartor is accused of behavior unbecoming an elected official, abuse of authority, and misuse of city personnel and resources.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.