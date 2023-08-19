JONESBORO — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor is facing several ethics complaints that were filed in June by the majority of the City Council.
According to the June 12 complaint filed by council members Tracey Messick (who is also mayor pro tem), Don Dixon, Bobby Lester, Billy Powell and Ed Wise, Sartor is accused of behavior unbecoming an elected official, abuse of authority, and misuse of city personnel and resources.
Alfred Dixon was the lone council member who didn’t sign the complaint.
“They’re unfounded,” Sartor said of the ethics complaints in an Aug. 16 interview.
Even though the complaint has been signed and filed, it can’t move forward because the city of Jonesboro currently doesn’t have an ethics committee.
At its Aug. 7 work session and Aug. 14 regular meeting, the council discussed appointing ethics committee members.
It’s a three-member committee with one appointed by the council and one appointed by the mayor. The third member is appointed by those two members. The third member has to be an attorney who either lives in or has a practice in Jonesboro.
The City Council plans to discuss the ethics committee again in September.
According to documents obtained by The Clayton News via an Open Records Act request, the ethics complaints stem from a May 25 incident at LDM Automotive Garage, a shop on North Avenue in Jonesboro that does repairs and maintenance on city vehicles.
According to the complaint, Sartor visited the shop and was greeted by owner Luis Tavera-Sanchez. Sartor requested to see the owner and was asked why.
Sartor allegedly yelled at him, used obscenities, and said “Don’t you know who I am?” and, according to the complaint, expressed “displeasure with Mr. Tavera-Sanchez because he did not recognize her and continued her verbal abuse for several minutes.”
The complaint states that Sartor ultimately called Jonesboro Police Chief Tommy Henderson to have the city vehicles removed from the business.
According to the complaint, the vehicles were there for AC repair, which required parts that were on back order as well as a vehicle that required more extensive repair as the wrong fuel type was pumped into the vehicle.
The complaint states that the delays would have happened at any repair shop as it was a supply chain issue.
The complaint also states that the incident was recorded by a surveillance camera, and Tavera-Sanchez never raised his voice or spoke to Sartor in any appropriate way.
Sartor said when she went to LDM, she asked to speak to an owner and manager and was not told who the owner or manager was until she identified herself as mayor.
“At that point, I was furious,” Sartor said.
After getting the cars pulled from LDM, Sartor said she immediately spoke with Clayton County government for a memorandum of understanding to allow them to repair the vehicles. She said she contacted Clayton County so there would be no lapse in getting the cars fixed.
“I decline to let our vehicles go to places that I felt were not properly vetted, and I felt like the vendor they were going to, they were going there because they were personal friends of people on the Council,” Sartor said on Aug. 16.
Sartor added that the city lacks a clearly-defined procurement policy for businesses. She car repair businesses should provide proof of insurance, price lists, and a list of certified mechanics that work there.
According to the ethics complaint “verbally assaulting a long-time minority-owned business supplier of the city of Jonesboro and terminating repair agreements because someone does not recognize you as being an elected official is most certainly behavior unbecoming an elected official.”
The ethics complaint also states “interrupting city business to have vehicles removed by our officers because you felt personally offended is an abuse of authority and misuse of city resources.”
On May 26, one of the partners in the business, Daunia Tavera-Sanchez, met with Sartor in a recorded conversation at the city of Jonesboro.
According to the ethics complaint, she was meeting with Sartor to clear up any misunderstandings from the day before.
Luis Tavera-Sanchez also wrote a letter to the city on June 11 to address what happened on May 25.
“This decision had nothing to do with the level of service LDM provides. This decision was completely personal,” the ethics complaint stated.
During a June 5 Jonesboro City Council work session, Luis and Daunia Tavera-Sanchez spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting.
“(Sartor) yelled at both Mr. and Mrs. Tavera-Sanchez,” the ethics complaint stated. “(Sartor) continued to interrupt him and did not allow him to complete his statement concerning their recent encounter. The accused refused to recognize council members during the meeting and chastised them for not addressing her as ‘Mayor’.”
The June 5 work session video is on the http://jonesboroga.iqm2.com/Citizens/default.aspx website. The section mentioned in the ethics complaint begins at about the 1 hour, 59-minute mark.
“I’m saddened to see one of our suppliers be treated this way — especially a minority-owned business within the city of Jonesboro that we utilize,” Messick said during the meeting.
The ethics complaints states that “Speaking to your colleagues in a demeaning manner during a public meeting while demanding you be addressed professionally is behavior unbecoming an elected official. Refusing to recognize an elected councilperson during a meeting and stating 'yes, I’m ignoring you,’ is behavior unbecoming an elected official. Rudely interrupting and screaming over residents and business owners during public comment is behavior unbecoming of an elected official.”
In a July 10 meeting, the council approved an agreement to request prices from LDM and to enter into a one-year agreement.
Sartor said she didn't support using one shop without vetting them and the process for selecting a shop should be competitive, fair, and inclusive.
Messick said the city had used LDM for a long time without complaints.
Later in the discussion, Messick said Sartor had a personal vendetta against LDM, and Sartor responded that she did not.
Sartor had served as a City Council member until winning a special election in March to fill the unexpired term of former mayor Joy B. Day. That term expires in December 2023.
Sartor, the city's first Black mayor, was sworn in March 31.
