JONESBORO — Longtime Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day has announced her resignation effective Aug. 16.
In a video released Wednesday, Aug. 10, Day said the decision was done so with a heavy heart and mixed feeling but that “it was the best decision for my loved ones and for me.”
Day said she intends to relocate to be nearer to her son and his family.
Day served as mayor from 1996 to 2007 and 2012-2022.
She came to Clayton County in 1971 to teach third grade at Lee Street Elementary School. She went on to serve as a system leader teacher, assistant principal and principal with the district. Day retired from Clayton County Public Schools after 35 years of service.
Day said her 23 years as mayor have been interesting and productive while being intellectually stimulating and purposeful.
“The city of Jonesboro has been a positive force in my life,” she said. “Thank you for the work, the opportunity, the chance to be creative, to feel a sense of accomplishment not to mention the tears and laughter along the way.”
Day noted that she has spent nearly 31% of her life so far as mayor.
“Good bye city of Jonesboro from your biggest fan,” she said.
Comments poured in on social media, many stating how much Mayor Day will be missed while congratulating her on both her accomplishments as mayor and the next chapter of her life.
“We all love and appreciate everything you have done to improved Jonesboro,” said Susan Johnston. “You always had the best interest of Jonesboro in mind infall of your decision making. You will be missed and we wish all of the best for you and your family in your retirement.”
Many noted her positive leadership.
“You have been one of the best mayor’s Jonesboro has ever had,” said Angie Burnham.
Helen Honea Knight said “I have seen results of your hard work and dedication and appreciate you so much.”
City officials stated in the announcement a special election will be held to serve out the remainder of Day’s term. An election date has not been decided.
On Oct. 22, the city will celebrate both Day and the opening of the new City Center.
