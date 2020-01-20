Jonesboro MLK Day Parade kicks off at noon Monday

JONESBORO—The City of Jonesboro holds its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade at noon Monday, Jan. 21.
Over 100 entries are expected to will roll down Main Street, including "corporate floats; federal, state, and local officials; historic pioneers; high school and college marching bands; dance and drill teams; equestrians; classic and exotic cars; motorcycles; civic, church, community and veteran groups; and trade unions," according to a city press release.
Parade goers are asked to stay out of the street for safety reasons.
