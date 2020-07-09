JONESBORO — A woman is behind bars after being charged with the murder of her 17-year-old daughter.
Terri Marie Taylor, 48, was arrested on Wednesday, July 8 without incident, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said. She is charged with murder, cruelty to children in the second degree and cruelty to children and deprivation in the first degree.
In January, Clayton County police responded to a call about an unconscious juvenile at a home in Jonesboro.
According to a CCSO Nixle alert, police found the home to be “extremely disorderly with little food, infestation of insects and medications that were dirty and improperly stored.”
The teen was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Clayton County police detectives were advised the girl had a “very high blood sugar level and had these severe deadly symptoms for over a day prior to her death.”
The girl’s sibling said she had been sick for at least three days and unable to speak. The child also said her sister did not eat or drink in that time.
The alert noted that further investigation revealed the teen had two prior hospitalizations since 2017 without a doctor follow up.
“The death was ruled a homicide due to the preceding circumstances and history of neglect between the mother and victim.”
Taylor remains in the Clayton County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.