BALTIC SEA — Jonesboro native Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Shurette Nelloms took supply inventory while stationed aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt earlier this month.
Nelloms and other members of the U.S. Navy were part of the Baltic Operations, an annual military exercise that gives servicemembers “high-end training across the entire spectrum of naval warfare, anti-submarine warfare, live gunnery and mine countermeasures operations.
The exercise included participation from 18 nations from June 6-18. The 16 NATO and two partner nations provided approximately 40 maritime units, 60 aircraft, and 4,000 personnel, according to the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO.
The 50th BALTOPS represents a continuous, steady commitment to reinforcing interoperability in the Alliance and providing collective maritime security in the Baltic Sea, according to Navy officials.
“With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy,” officials from the Navy Office of Community Outreach said.
