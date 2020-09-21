JONESBORO — HomeAid Atlanta and the House of Dawn celebrated the opening of a new home for young mothers on Sept. 14 with a virtual ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The newly built 5,000-square-foot home, named Second Chance, is geared toward mothers ages 13-19. House of Dawn, a Jonesboro nonprofit organization, provides “a stable, loving home and life skills program for expectant and young mothers at risk for homelessness and abuse.”
HomeAid builder captain Knight Homes led construction of the new house.
“It’s been a pleasure to help build a house that’s going to be a safe place for these girls to call home and have a second chance at a wonderful life,” said Whitney Fitzgerald, Second Chance home project manager.
To learn more about House of Dawn, visit www.houseofdawn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.