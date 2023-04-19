Jonesboro planning several events for Georgia Cities Week

JONESBORO — The city of Jonesboro will celebrate Georgia Cities Week with a variety of events from April 22 to 29.
The theme of this year’s Georgia Municipal Association’s Georgia Cities Week is “Lighting the Way.”
“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community.”
Events include:
Saturday, April 22 from 7 to 10 a.m.: Spring Sprint at Lee Street Park.
Sunday, April 23 (World Book Day): Little Free Library fill-up.
Monday, April 24 at 9 a.m.: Business Breakfast at Jonesboro City Center.
Tuesday, April 25 (all day): Promoting city businesses on Facebook.
Wednesday, April 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.: Open House at City Center.
Thursday, April 27 (all day): Promoting non-profits on Facebook.
Friday, April 28 from 4 to 9 p.m.: Community Market at Lee Street Park.
Saturday, April 29 at 10 a.m.: Annual Community Clean Up at J.W. Arnold Park.
