JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is hiring.
JPD officials will hold a recruiting event on Sept. 18 at the department, 170 S. Main St. from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Potential applicants must be 21 to apply and are invited to fill out an application and speak with officers. Starting salaries are $39,938 for non-certified and $40,753 for POST certified. Benefits include 12-hour shifts rotating every four months, paid training, medical, dental and vision plans, GMA retirement, paid holidays, vacation and sick leave. Officers living within 25 miles of the department can participate in the Take Home Car Program.
The department is offering hiring incentives:
• $4,000 — POST certified law enforcement officer
• $2,500 — non-certified recruit
• $1,000 — POST certified instructor
• $1,000 — veterans
Masks will be required to attend and social distancing must be practice.
For more information or to download an application and public safety addendum, and view complete job description, visit www.jonesboroga.com.
