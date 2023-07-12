The Jonesboro Police Department sponsored a Summer Reading Challenge Thursday, July 6 at Jonesboro City Center. The event featured reading, free books, and free popsicles.
Jonesboro Police Department sponsors summer reading event
Trending Now
-
This Is the Richest Town in Georgia
-
This Is the County With the Highest Poverty Rate in Georgia
-
Trump is unelectable, says $3.6 million ad campaign tied to influential Club for Growth group
-
Trump blasted by former CIA Chief over classified documents in new political ad
-
Visit a Georgia Public Fishing Area for family fun this summer
Online Poll
POLL: How are you celebrating July 4th!?
Independence Day is next Tuesday! How will you be celebrating July 4th?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.