Jonesboro Police Department to celebrate National Night Out

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is celebrating National Night Out Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lee Street Park.
“National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” a statement from the Jonesboro PD read. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
