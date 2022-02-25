JONESBORO — Jonesboro Police Department is set to get a new HVAC unit for the downstairs portion of the building.
The decision to replace was made reluctantly by the city due to the planned relocation to the new City Center this summer.
But as Pubic Works Director Brandon Hermsmeier explained, the unit has been condemned due to a cracked heat exchanger.
“It’s shooting flames back into the unit,” he said. “It’s shut down for good right now.”
Those working in the lower portion of the building don’t have heat and will be without air conditioning as spring arrives if the unit is not replaced.
Hermsmeier said the unit has required a lot of maintenance over past few years, adding the cost to repair is comparable to replacement.
“We really don’t want to replace this unit because of the life span,” said City Manager Ricky Clark. “This is one of those things where we investigated every option we had to keep from replacing the unit because essentially we’re looking to develop this property once we’re gone.”
The location of the Police Department and surrounding property is slated to be zoned medium density residential according to the April 2020 amended Blueprint Jonesboro framework plan.
Medium density residential means apartments, condos, senior housing, cottages, townhouses and other similar residences compatible with a small town feel as stated in the document.
It's not clear whether the building will be repurposed or razed.
Wilson’s Maintenance out of Shady Dale was the lowest bidder at $9,600. The replacement will be paid for using the Police Department’s building maintenance fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.