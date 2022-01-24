JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for a man accused of stabbing another on Jan. 4.
The suspect, Jose Padilla, allegedly “violently attacked” another man with a knife. Police said the stabbing resulted in injuries to the victim’s right hand and upper right leg. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
If anyone has information on Padilla’s whereabouts, Jonesboro police are asking the community to contact Sgt. Bridges with the Criminal Investigations Unit at 770-478-7407 or via the anonymous tip line at 470-543-2011.
