JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department and the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man known as the “Cash App Caper” on Saturday.
According to a release from the JPD Criminal Investigations Unit, Jody Johnson, 19, was arrested along with his alleged accomplice, 39-year-old LaJarvis Askew, on charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault of two men at the Home One Extended Stay on Dec. 12.
On Dec. 17, Johnson is alleged to have broken into a car and stole a firearm. Police say he committed three additional robberies with four different victims with the stolen gun.
Sheriff Victor Hill said a search of Johnson’s home found “evidence linking Johnson to the robberies including a firearm.”
Hill stated that Johnson later confessed to the robberies.
In addition to armed robbery and aggravated assault, Johnson is charged with two counts of entering an action, one count of theft by taking, two counts of discharging a firearm near public highway and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
