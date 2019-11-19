Jonesboro proposes 4.17% property tax increase; public hearings Nov. 20, Nov. 27, Dec. 9

JONESBORO—Property owners in Jonesboro will have three chances to make their voices heard about a proposed 4.17 percent, or 6-mill, property tax increase for 2020.
The public hearings are set for Nov. 20 at 6 p.m., Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 9 at 6 p.m., all in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Jonesboro Police Department, 170 Main St.
According to a public notice published in the News, the city has "tentatively adopted" a millage rate of 26.75, "with a millage rollback of 20.75 which will require an increase in property tax by 4.17 percent over rollback."
However, the proposed increase would not affect everyone. People who own a home with a fair market value of $50,000 or less and who claim the homestead exemption would pay no property taxes.
People who own a home with a fair market value of $50,000 but who do not claim a homestead exemption will pay $120 per year.
A mill is 1/1000 of a dollar. For example, a one-mill tax would mean that, for every $1,000 in fair market value, the homeowner would pay one dollar.
You can check your home's fair market value by going to the Clayton County Tax Assessor's website and entering your name or address to see your tax bill. Look at the appraised value for 2019 to see what the county says your property is worth. (Keep in mind that this number is an appraisal for tax purposes and that other factors, like high or low market demand, affect what your house actually would sell for.)
Remember: Even if your house is paid off, you still have to pay property taxes. If you don't, you could lose your home. See which exemptions might make a difference for you at https://www.claytoncountyga.gov/government/tax-commissioner/exemptions .
You can find out how to apply for a homestead exemption or a school exemption by calling the Clayton County Tax Commissioner's office at (770) 477-3311.
Find out how to appeal your property tax: https://dor.georgia.gov/filing-property-tax-appeal