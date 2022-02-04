JONESBORO — A man accused of shooting at construction workers in Atlanta on Feb. 2, killing one of them has been arrested.
Trevion Webb, 26, of Jonesboro allegedly shot at the victims after arguing with them about noise. Anastazio Jeronimo, 43, died from his injuries and a second man was wounded.
On Thursday the Atlanta Police Department reported they had arrested Webb on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Earlier in the week, Webb was involved in a domestic disturbance with three victims in Jonesboro. On Jan. 31, Clayton County police say Webb arrived at a home on Ivey Ridge Circle to speak with one of the victims about going to South Carolina.
The three attempted to push Webb out of the home following an argument. Webb allegedly attack two of the victims, pulling a gun. Clayton police said Webb chased one of the victims, a 16-year-old juvenile, down the street with the gun.
He reportedly returned to the home and removed a tag from a 2003 Nissan Sentra and left the scene.
The Clayton County Police Department issued warrants for Webb on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, first and third degree, simple battery-family violence and theft by taking.
Webb has not yet been arrested on the CCPD charges and remains in the Fulton County Jail.
