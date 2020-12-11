ATLANTA — Jonesboro resident Christina Newton has earned the 5th Annual A Citizen Wherever We Serve Community Impact Award from Georgia Power.
Newton is an executive assistant in Georgia Power’s External Affairs organization. The award was created to spotlight the top employees who uphold the aims of being “A Citizen Wherever We Serve.”
Employees are nominated by their colleagues for the award, with finalists selected by a panel and winners chosen by employee voting. As part of the award, Newton will receive a $5,000 donation to a nonprofit of her choice. Runners up, Lynn Lovette and Tina Stevens, will each receive a $1,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice.
“For more than 130 years our employees have enriched the neighborhoods and communities around them – not just today, but every day we strive to make lasting impacts throughout Georgia,” said Chris Womack, president of Georgia Power. “I am proud of the unwavering commitment of Christina, Lynn and Tina. They, along with all of our employees, embody our commitment of being a citizen wherever we serve.”
Newton has been with Georgia Power for more than 21 years in several locations across the state. Across those years, she has devoted her time and resources to make a positive, meaningful impact in two Georgia communities – Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia Power officials said in a release. From the Augusta Relay for Life fundraiser to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program to the canned food drive for MUST Ministries to the Backpack Blitz for the children of the Atlanta Mission, Newton has assisted with – or chaired – almost every volunteer project in the east Georgia and metro Atlanta regions.
To learn more about Georgia Power’s community commitments across the state, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/Community.
