JONESBORO — Jonesboro residents will be required to vote in two different locations for the March 21 special election if they wish to cast a ballot for the city’s mayor and select a new county sheriff.
The same is true to approve or deny the school system’s request to extend the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
The separate voting locations are due to the Jonesboro City Council’s decision to run the city’s election rather than have the county do it.
Residents living in the city limits will cast a ballot for mayor at the Jonesboro City Center, 1859 City Center Way.
To vote for sheriff and E-SPLOST, residents will visit their regular county polling location.
During a special called meeting on Jan. 18, the council also approved a resolution to hold qualifying for anticipated open positions on the Jonesboro City Council.
Councilmembers Pat Sebo-Hand and Dr. Donya Sartor have announced they will run for mayor. In order to do so, they must vacate their council positions. Qualifying will be held Feb. 6-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the city center.
If not already registered, residents have until Feb. 21 to register to vote in the special election.
If needed a runoff election will be held April 18.