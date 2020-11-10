JONESBORO — Tommy L. Henderson III was an “ocean of emotions” Monday evening following his swearing-in ceremony at the Jonesboro Police Department’s new chief of police.
“It’s truly an honor to be named your chief of police,” he said. “I’ll do everything in my power to be a chief of police you’re proud to work with.”
Henderson thanked his family and friends for their love, support and sacrifice throughout his career.
“It’s imperative we realize we didn’t get here on our own,” Henderson said. “Thank you for your sacrifice and encouragement. You have my sincerest gratitude.”
To the community he now serves, Henderson said “we’re here to serve, partner with you and form a relationship with you. I look forward to working with you and creating a police department that is transparent and serves you.”
Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day said she and the city are excited and look forward to working with Henderson.
“I wish you nothing but the best in Jonesboro,” she said.
Ricky Clark, Jonesboro city manager, said he and city officials are excited about what is ahead.
“We’re here to support you,” Clark said. “We are poised and ready to ensure this agency is the best that it can be.”
Henderson has been in law enforcement for 27 years, starting with the Atlanta Police Department in 1993. In 2005 he joined the Riverdale Police Department. Most recently, Henderson service as assistant police chief in Waynesboro.
Henderson replaces interim chief Wilfred Norwood, who took over the department in November 2019 after Clifford Kelker resigned the position after 14 months, citing the long drive from his home in Marietta to Jonesboro as his reason for leaving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.