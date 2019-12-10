JONESBORO — The Road to Tara Museum in Jonesboro is celebrating both the grand reopening of the museum and the 80th anniversary of the movie “Gone With the Wind” on Saturday.
On Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission will be 80 cents. Historic bus tours will be $8 per person.
Entertainment for the event includes a photo opportunity with “Scarlett O’Hara” from noon to 2 p.m. A book signing with “Gone With the Wind” expert and author John Wiley Jr. from 1-3 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.
New displays have been added to the museum including an exhibit to Thelma “Butterfly” McQueen who portrayed Prissy, Scarlett’s maid in the film.
Tamara Patridge, executive director of Clayton County Tourism & Film, said the museum is launching a new emphasis of the contributions of African American actors in GWTW.
“We are featuring elements of the film that have not previously been highlighted in any museum of its kind,” she said. “It is my hope that the inclusion of the contributions, perspective and experience of African American actors in this film and the challenges they faced in a period of Hollywood history that offered them little to no support, will provide context and counterpoint to this largely debated work of cinematic history.”
The Road to Tara Museum is located at 104 North Main St. in Jonesboro. To make reservations for a historic bus tour, call 770-478-4800.