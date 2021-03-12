JONESBORO — City officials are preparing to break ground for the new Jonesboro City Center on March 31.
The two-story center will be built on the west end of Lee Street Park on Smith Street and will serve as the new city hall and court house.
The building will also house the Municipal Court/City Council Chambers, Court Services, Probation Department, Police Department, Permitting/ Licensing Department and community room.
The $12.1 million facility is expected to be completed by March 2022.
