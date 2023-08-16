Jonesboro sophomore honored for accomplishments

At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education recognized Jonesboro High School sophomore Judah Whaley for his accomplishments as a student-leader in the district. Whaley is a member of the Georgia School Board Association Youth Advisory Council. There were 300 applicants to the Youth Advisory with only nine selected. Whaley is also a member of a Government Group of young people from across the state affiliated with the State’s Kid Governor, Miss Aurianna Jordan, from Hawthorne Elementary School. He recently completed a trip to Africa with the support of the Clayton County Public Schools Foundation Inc. Whaley also plays baseball and football and is on the swim team at Jonesboro High. During the Aug. 7 meeting, School Board Chair Jessie Goree presented Whaley with a commemorative trophy in recognition of his accomplishments.
