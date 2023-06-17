Jonesboro takes another step in privatizing sanitation service

JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council, in its regular meeting Monday, June 12, approved to authorize the request for proposal process for possibly privatizing sanitation services.
The City can now move forward with getting detailed cost and service breakdowns to consider in the future.
Monday's vote was tied with Mayor Donya Sarator casting the tiebreaker. Voting for were Alfred Dixon, Tracey Messick, and Ed Wise while voting against were Don Dixon, Bobby Lester, and Billy Powell.
The City of Jonesboro outlined the following benefits of privatization:
— Lower insurance premiums.
— Not having to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on new trash trucks in the future. — Not having to spend tens of thousands of dollars on replacement trash cans in the next few years.
— Less fuel and repair costs in Public Works operating expenses.
— Reduced liability potential.
— Less potential for late service or interruptions in service (the City not having enough qualified drivers).
— Probably quicker, more efficient service by experienced companies. —
Labor pool at Public Works could better focus on other necessary duties within the City such as landscaping, maintenance, event setup, etc.
The trash routes now run three days a week, taking up at least three employees for most of the work period those days.
— Improves employee morale at Public Works and reduces employee turnover rate.
— Selling of existing truck(s) could go towards Public Works building improvements.
Here is a glance at some the challenges of having sanitation having done in house, according to the City:
— Garbage trucks legally require a properly licensed CDL driver to operate. Currently, the City has one CDL driver.
— Garbage trucks have specialized hydraulics and other parts and equipment with expensive repairs that cannot be handled by the City.
— Replacement garbage trucks are expensive.
The City spent $125,480 on a truck in 2009, $82,000 on a truck in 2016, $18,400 for a truck in 2018, and $166,850 for a truck in 2021. Total for trucks since doing in-house sanitation has beeb $390,730.
— Trash cans have had to be bought and replaced through the years. Almost $57,000 has been spent on trash cans since 2014.
— Sanitation trucks have the highest insurance rates of all City vehicles, due to their size and high fire potential. The City pays nearly $10,000 in annual premiums just on the three current trash trucks alone.
— In-house sanitation services adds work comp premiums of nearly $6,000 annually to the City’s insurance amounts.
— Landfill costs were $781,598,42 from 2010 to 2022. The City has incurred $32,393 so far in 2023.
If the City goes to a private service, the company would perform the weekly household trash service at curbside.
It's possible back door service would be included as it's now provided by many private sanitation companies upon request of individual customers.
The City would keep a smaller truck and retain service of pickup of large household items (furniture, mattresses, etc.) and tree limbs. The City could also use the truck for cleanup after special City events.
Certain companies are willing to use the City’s existing cans, so that money would not be wasted.
