JONESBORO — A special election will be held on March 21, 2023 to determine Jonesboro’s next mayor.
The position was left vacant when longtime Mayor Joy Day resigned in August.
The highest vote getter will serve the remainder of Day’s term through December 2023.
Qualifying will take place between Jan. 23-25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 124 North Ave. Fees are $554 or 3% of the mayor's annual salary of $16,800.
To qualify, a candidate must be a resident of the city for at least one year; minimum age of 21; a qualified voter; and have not been convicted of any crime involving moral turpitude.
Until a new mayor is elected Jonesboro Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Tracey Messick will serve as interim mayor.
