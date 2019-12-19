JONESBORO—The City of Jonesboro will swear in its new City Council and Mayor Joy Day at 7 p.m. Dec. 19 at the First Baptist Church of Jonesboro, 142 College St.
The ceremony will be held in the Fellowship Hall. Clayton County Superior Court Judge Shana Rooks will preside. Members of the public are invited to attend.
Newly-elected councilmembers Tracey Messick and Dr. Donya Sartor will join Ed Wise, who won reelection, along with Billy Powell, Pat Sebo and Bobby Lester.
Messick is an independent piano and music teacher. Sartor is a curriculum specialist for the publisher McGraw-Hill Education.
Mayor Joy B. Day won reelection. She has served as mayor for 20 years.