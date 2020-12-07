Community members gathered at Lee Street Park Saturday to celebrate the holidays and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Members of the Jonesboro High School Marching Band played music while children told Santa of their Christmas wishes and parents shopped the holiday market.
The Hometown Christmas Festival and Market was held in place of the city’s annual Christmas parade due to the pandemic.
