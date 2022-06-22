ATLANTA — A Jonesboro woman and her boyfriend have been sentenced to spend years in prison for a 2019 two-week crime spree in the metro area.
Ericka Brewster, 31, pled guilty to armed bank robbery on Nov. 6, 2020. She will spend four years and six months in prison for her crimes.
According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, Brewster and her boyfriend, Quantavious Arnold, 30, are convicted felons with an extensive criminal history. Brewster’s includes convictions for fraud, theft and forgery.
Arnold, who will spend 25 years in jail on charges including carjacking and armed bank robbery. Previous crimes include possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to Buchanan, the charges and other information presented in court: On Nov. 12, 2019, Arnold and two other people perpetrated a carjacking outside a convenience store in southwest Atlanta. Arnold threatened his victim with a semiautomatic pistol equipped with an extended magazine before he and his accomplices stole the man’s car.
Two days later, on Nov. 14, 2019, Arnold used the stolen car to drive himself and his girlfriend, Brewster, to a bank branch in DeKalb County, Georgia. Arnold and Brewster entered the bank and waited in line until Arnold approached the teller counter, pulled out a gun, and threatened to kill people unless the teller surrendered thousands of dollars of cash. After pocketing the money, Arnold and Brewster fled from the bank and back into the stolen car, which they later abandoned.
A week later, an Atlanta police officer located and arrested Arnold in a wooded area down the block from the store where Arnold had committed the carjacking just 10 days earlier. At the time of his arrest, Arnold had the gun used during the bank robbery, a distribution quantity of crack cocaine, and a digital scale. FBI agents arrested Brewster later.
“Keeping the citizens and visitors of the City of Atlanta is a priority for the Atlanta Police Department. The convictions of Quantavious Cedron Arnold and Ericka Brewster sends a resounding message to criminals that violent crimes will not be tolerated in our city,” said Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. “The Atlanta Police Department is proud of the effort put forth by investigators to bring these criminals to justice. The sentencing of repeat offenders proves the effectiveness of our law enforcement partnerships, the dedication of the members of the various agencies, and our commitment to solving and closing cases.”
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). In keeping with the Attorney General’s mission to reduce violent crime, the Northern District of Georgia’s PSN program focuses on prosecuting those individuals who most significantly drive violence in our communities and supports and fosters partnerships between law enforcement and schools, the faith community, and local community leaders to prevent and deter future criminal conduct.
