RIVERDALE — Little Judah Taylor was the first baby born in 2022 at Southern Regional Hospital Saturday.
Judah made his way into the world at 3:52 a.m. on Jan. 1 to parents Kimberlee Trim and Carl Taylor Jr. He joins two big brothers.
The Women’s Center at Southern Regional delivers approximately 2,250 babies each year. The center offers 40 private Mother/Baby Suites and 40 Labor and Delivery Birthing Suites which are supported by a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for newborns who require special care.
Southern Regional Medical Center is located at 11 Upper Riverdale Road, SW, in Riverdale.
