JONESBORO — Clayton County State Court Judge Margaret Spencer marked a milestone recently — a return to in-person jury trials.

After more than a year of virtual court proceedings, Spencer said it felt good to be back in the courtroom, although things aren't fully back to what was once considered “normal.”

“It just felt really good to see all my staff and see everybody in person instead of on my Zoom screen,” she said Friday.

Although in-person court has resumed, Spencer said courtroom protocols continue to reflect the changes brought on by COVID-19, with the safety of jurors and courthouse staffers paramount. Spencer said the local judiciary got advice from the Centers for Disease Control and the Clayton County epidemiologist on how to configure the courtroom for maximum safety. Jurors, who would normally be seated in the jury box, were socially distanced in the audience seats. Attorneys’ were desks were placed perpendicular to the judge’s bench rather than facing it. Once testimony ended, jury deliberations took place in the audience seats as well.

Spencer, who was a prosecutor before being appointed State Court judge in 2017 by Gov. Nathan Deal, said the process went well overall, with a few glitches here and there.

“It ran surprisingly smoothly,” said Spencer. “I told the attorneys and staff we were going to take our time … I told them to speak up about any issues that they saw.”

Since last March, Spencer said judges at the courthouse have had to adjust to a wide array of changes in schedules for calendar calls, arraignments, trials, hearings and more. She said many court functions will continue to be virtual, but trials will be scheduled in-person for the foreseeable future, although only one trial per week will be scheduled for each floor of courtrooms at the courthouse, a big difference from the two- or three-week jury trial calendars in pre-COVID days.

Spencer said there is a plan in place to increase the number of trials per week in the fall, if circumstances allow.

“We do have a plan to go to two judges on each floor having trials in October,” she said. “It’s really a slow expansion of things, keeping the numbers in mind. Of course, everybody’s safety is the main thing. It’s kind of fluid right now because you just have to see how things go.”

One positive adjustment to come out of changes brought on by the pandemic, Spencer said, is that attorneys and judges have learned they can save time by meeting virtually. In civil cases, she said, attorneys would rather meet via Zoom than spend hours driving to different courthouses for a 15-minute meeting.

“I think this Zoom situation will stay in place for a while,” she said.