"Judicial emergency": Clayton County Courthouse closed March 16-29

JONESBORO—The Clayton County Courthouse will be closed from Monday, March 16 and is currently scheduled to reopen on Monday, March 30, according to a written order signed by Superior Court Chief Judge Geronda V. Carter.
The order "hereby suspends, tolls, extends, and otherwise grants relief from all deadlines or other time schedules or filing requirements imposed by otherwise applicable statutes, rules, regulations, or court orders, whether in civil or criminal cases or administrative matters."
This includes:
• statute of limitation
• time within which to issue a warrant
• time within which to try a case for which a demand for speedy trial is filed
• time within which to hold a commitment hearing
• a deadline or other schedule regarding the detention of a juvenile
• the time within which to return a bill of indictment or an accusation or to bring a matter before the grand jury
• the time within which to file a writ of habeas corpus
• the time within which discovery or any aspect thereof is to be completed
• the time within which to serve a party
• the time within which to appeal or seek the right of appeal any order, ruling, or other determination
• and such other legal proceedings as may be determined to be necessary.
"Should the closure extend beyond the period indicated above, the court will make a determination of an available appropriate facility for the conduct of court business, if necessary," the order reads.
The move comes because "the (COVID-19) emergency substantially endangers or infringes upon the normal functioning of the judicial system; the ability of persons to avail themselves of the judicial system; or the ability of litigants or others to have access to the courts or meet scheduled or time deadlines imposed by the court order or rule, statute or administrative rule or regulation."
The declaration applies to "all courts and clerk's offices in Clayton County."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.